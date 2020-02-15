CAA: Hyd police denies permission to Feb 16 Women’s protest

A+ A-

Hyderabad: City police on Saturday rejected the permission to hold a day sit in protest of women against CAA and NRC at Indira park Dharna Chowk on February 16.

Additional commissioner of police law and order DS Chauhan has rejected the application of the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Joint Action Committee (JAC) to hold a protest at Dharna Chowk near Indira park on Februray 16.

Copy of Rejection letter issued by the Hyderabad Police commissioner’s office

Mushtaq Malik, Convenor JAC today told that Hyderabad police are acting in a partisan manner by denying permission to peaceful protest. Although Telangana High court has directed the Hyderabad police to consider the JAC’s application, but the police have once again denied permission on flimsy grounds.

“Irrespective of police permission, women will hold a protest at Dharna chowk, the police have been totally ignoring the High court orders” said Mushtaq Malik. He also said that if Hyderabad police is under the impression that, by repeatedly denying permission to JAC they can bring down the morale of public, they are totally wrong.

He fuirther told that JAC had earlier planned a forty eight hours peaceful sit in protest by women at Darulshifa play ground but the police denied the permssion, another attempt to hold similar protest at Eidgah Mir Alam too went in vain. Aggrieved with the police attitude of denying permission the JAC had approached Telangana High court.

Mushtaq Malik informed that, after hearing the writ petition Justice T Vinod Kumar directed the Hyderabad police to consider the application of JAC for holding a peaceful sit in protest at Dharna Chowk. “Although JAC is giving an under taking with the police officials to hold peaceful protests, but citing various reasons the police are denying the permission” said Mushtaq Malik.