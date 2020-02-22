Hyd police to investigate issue of passport to Yemeni national

A+ A-

Hyderabad: In order to conduct detailed investigation into obtaining of a Indian Passport by a Yemeni national, Hyderabad police have formed a SIT to probe into the issue.

Mubarak Bin Awad aka Mubarak a Yemeni, whose wife is Indian and a resident of Falaknuma, had managed to obtain an Indian passport from regional passport Hyderabad by furnshing false details including.

In 2016, Mubarak applied for passport by furnishing Aadhar card on his Gulzar Nagar of Falaknuma address, when he was caught by the police last week.

Joint Commissioner of Police (special branch),Tarun Joshi said the passport was issued to Mubarak in 2016 and an enquiry was under way to get more facts of the case.

Action will be initiated against those policemen who have facilitated the Yemeni national. It will be clear once inquiry is done. The special branch (SB) wing of police department clears the passport applications after conducting an field enquiry.

Earlier in the year 2015, the Hyderabad Police had launched a massive re-verification exercise after few illegal immigrants had managed to obtain Indian passport through brokers. Using the passports they went to Middle East countries and were staying there when the racket was busted.

The case was later transferred to the Special Investigation Team of the Hyderabad police. The police had written to the authorities concerned to cancel the passport issued to the persons who obtained it fraudulently.

In a similar case, a constable and a home guard working with the special branch were arrested by the city police while six other personnel working with the special branch were placed under suspension.