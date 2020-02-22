Hyd police will not allow Shaheenbagh type protest:Anjani Kumar

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Police Commissioner Hyderabad on Saturday told that the police will not allow any ‘Shaheenbagh’ type protests in the city.

He also asked the groups organizing flash protests in the city to avoid it as it results in traffic related and security issues.

Replying to a query posed by a journalist, Anjani Kumar told that, we will not be allowing any Shaheenbagh kind of protest in the city. Since permission for short duration protests is already being accorded in Hyderabad.

He advised public to apply through proper procedure for permission and police will grant it. If you hold protest at traffic junctions or thoroughfares, it will result in traffic jam, also that there are chances of anti-social elements mingling with the protesting group and resort to violence.

Hyderabad commissioner informed that,police had registered a few cases against those who were holding flash protest that caused traffic jam.

City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar urged the media not to publish false stories against the Police department and create confusion among the people in the State Capital and the State. He was referring to a report carried in a vernacular daily.