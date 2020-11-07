Hyd research agency predicts Mahagathbandhan win in Bihar

Hyderabad, Nov 7 : Joining an already crowded space of entities predicting the election outcome in Bihar, a city-based market research and polling agency – ETG Research – forecast that the RJD-led opposition Mahagathbandhan alliance will win the majority of seats in the Assembly election.

ETG Research predicted that the Mahagathbandhan will win 114-126 seats, followed by the National Democratic Alliance (108-120).

All the other contestants according to ETG Research’s exit polls will win less than five seats: LJP (2-5), RLSP-BSP-AIMIM alliance (2-4), independents (2-5) and JAP (0-1).

Individual party-wise, RJD is expected to win between 78-84 seats, followed by BJP (58-64), JD-U (44-50), Congress (18-22), CPI-ML (10-14), LJP, CPI and independents (3-5 each).

Among others, HAMS, BSP, VIP and CPI-M are projected to get 2-4 each and AIMIM between 1-2.

To assess the polling pattern and understand the victory prospects, ETG undertook a caste survey, taking a sample size of 400 respondents per Assembly constituency who were randomly selected.

“The sample was collected from the top 10 castes of an Assembly constituency and the sample from each caste was in the same proportion as per their population in the constituency,” said ETG’s Allu Siva Krishna.

The polling agency also took feedback from 100 political influencers, including mukhiyas, sarpanches, ward members, zilla parishads, among others.

