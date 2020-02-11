Hyd residents moving out from their homes due to civic havoc

A+ A-

Hyderabad: The locals residing near Makkah Masjid in Muhajireen Camp and Khankhaye Sabiriya area are irritated over the irregular dumping of garbage and no cleaning by the municipal corporation officials in the locality over the last few months.

They allege the GHMC workers for not cleaning the area, every morning most of the parts of the city are cleaned by the GHMC workers except this area which is a part of historic Charminar and very near to Makkah Masjid.

Residents of the locality said that the workers don’t come to sweep in our area, they don’t even collect the garbage which is piling up in and around the backside gate of the Makkah Masjid because of which we have forced to leave our own houses and rent a house in some other locality.

Hyderabad: Muhajireen Camp residents have started moving out of their homes due to civic issues

Till now over 20 houses are locked up because of the stinking smell, no proper roads, garbage piling up everywhere in the locality.

It may be mentioned that if rest all people of this area leave the place can affect polling percentage during the elections.

We are leaving our houses because of the unhygienic stench in our area and the locality has become a major ground for mosquitos’ shares locals.

SHARE YOUR PHOTO

If you happen to spot anything worth a click, please freeze it and sent it to us, be it a natural visual treat, a civic issue, something offbeat or a picture that spreads a thousand words. We will publish the photo with due credit.

SEND US YOUR PHOTOS TO

Air your grievances by tagging @TheSiasatDaily and WhatsApp us on +919000577851, by writing a small report on your issue.

SIASAT NEWS