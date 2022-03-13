Hyderabad: 1.2 Kg of Ganja seized, 4 arrested in Bowenpally

Hyderabad: Four people were arrested by the Bowenpally police on Saturday as they attempted to purchase 1200 grams of ganja.

Initially, six individuals were identified at the Military Dairy farm road, according to a police report. On receiving information, the Bowenpally police patrolled the area and caught the accused in suspicious circumstances.

The accused split up and ran away when the police tried to apprehend them.

The police chased the said accused and arrested four people involved in the transaction, one of whom was a juvenile boy. The remaining two accused are still absconding. Subsequently, they were presented in court.

Of the people identified, Yapa Naveen, Manshi and Manekar Madan were found to be repeat offenders who were previously arrested for transporting ganja.

They would ask their customers to meet them in different locations to avoid being arrested. The customers would buy from them to sell to more people for their illegal gains.