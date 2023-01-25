Hyderabad: 1 drug peddler arrested, 5 grams of cocaine seized

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) and Bahadurpura police arrested a foreign national drug peddler on Tuesday and seized 5 grams of cocaine and one cell phone from his possession.

The drug peddler, Emmanuel Osandu, is a native of Nigeria. In 2016, he came to India on a student visa and resided in Mumbai.

To earn easy money, he initially started supplying cocaine to needy consumers.

Previously, he was arrested from Goregaon in December 2020 under the NDPS Act. After being released from jail, he started getting the drug from Level Arum, a dealer and supplying it to the local peddlers. On the advice of a local peddler, he arrived in the city on January 24, said the press release.

The officials arrested Osondu when he was waiting for the drug delivery at Bahadurpura.

An investigation is underway to identify the local peddler and the consumers.