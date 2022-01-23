Hyderabad: 1 in 10 exhibit COVID symptoms, says GHMC survey

Hyderabad: The Fever survey conducted by the Telangana government in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, revealed that 1 in 10 people were symptomatic with COVID-19.

Although this is the beginning of a 10-day-long survey, officials said that the numbers were already higher than the previous survey. Previously 1 in 26 persons was symptomatic. Health officials said they had covered 26, 000 houses on the second day of the fever survey. According to them, 60,000 households were covered during the first two days of the exercise, where in 5,900 people were found symptomatic.

In Hyderabad alone there were 2,416 symptomatic people. 40,000 households were covered during the first fever survey, wherein 1,487 people were symptomatic, this makes for 1 in 26 people showing the symptoms for COVID-19.

As part of the exercise, 840 teams consisting of ANM (Auxiliary Nurse Midwife) ASHA workers and entomologists from the GHMC went across the city. 28 people were sent to hospitals for emergency check-ups or admission.

In his statement to the media, Telangana health minister, T. Harish Rao said, “officials had surveyed 12. 68 lakh people across the state and over 45,000 people were found to have Covid symptoms.”

Rao further said, “Apart from providing health kits, the health officials also track people who are symptomatic and provide the necessary assistance. We are likely to complete the survey in another five to six days.”

A large number of health workers are on duty as part of the fever survey, to prepare home isolation kits. Officials added that already, a large number of them have been sent to government hospitals in the state. The kit contains azithromycin, paracetamol, levo cetrizine, ranitidine, Vitamin C and D and multivitamin tablets.