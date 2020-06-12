Hyderabad: 10 cops test positive for corona

Hyderabad: Ten police officers including a Sub Inspector (SI) and nine police constables of the Banjara Hills police station have tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday night. Following this, the authorities sanitised the station and they may seal the place.

Tests were conducted as police officers were witnessing symptoms like fever and cough.

Health officials are also in the process of identifying the primary and secondary contacts of the police officers including family members. Other police officers who were in contact with those infected cops have tested positive were quarantined.

As the group that closely works with the public, police officers are increasingly prone to the virus.

Last month, a 37-year-old constable with the Hyderabad City Police died after he tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, the state continued to witness a surge in cases. On Thursday, Etala Rajendra, Health Minister has announced that 209 new cases and nine deaths have been reported, taking the count in Telangana to 4,320 and fatalities to 165.

