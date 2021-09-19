Hyderabad: 10-day online faculty development program at MANUU

Hyderabad: A ten-day online faculty development program (FDP) on ‘cyber crimes and cyber security’ will be conducted by the department of computer science and information technology at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU).

The online program will be conducted from September 20, 2021 to October 1, 2021 at 3 pm. The programme, sponsored by ministry of electronics and information technology, Government of India, is being organized under the patronage of the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Syed Ainul Hasan.

The FDP will help to disseminate the knowledge in the domain of cyber crimes and cyber security. It empowers the participants to understand how the cyber crimes happen and how to get the security from the cyber attacks.

Cyber crime is criminal activity that either targets or uses a computer, a computer network or a networked device. Most, but not all, cyber crime is committed by cyber criminals or hackers who want to make money. Cyber crime is carried out by individuals or organizations.

The participants will be trained with hands-on approach in order to have an in-depth insight into the latest domain of cyber crimes and cyber security and expose them to feasibility & future scope. Candidates will be issued certificates on successful completion of the course.

Major course contents

Foundations of Modern Cryptography

Cyber Security Attacks & Trends

Lightweight Cipher Designs

Block-Chain Technologies

Cloud Security

IoT Security

Research Directions in Cyber Security and Block-Chain Technologies

Cybercrimes issues

Privacy and Cyber Laws

Ethical Hacking

Digital Forensics

Faculty conducting this programme

The programme will be conducted by the faculty members from NIT Warangal; academicians in the concerned field from IITs/NITs/IIITs/Professor from Victoria University Australia are invited to deliver lectures in the programme. Speakers from industries are also expected to deliver as part of the course.

