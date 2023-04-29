Hyderabad: 10 yr old girl falls into open manhole, dies in Kalasiguda

Hyderabad: A 10-year-old girl fell into an open manhole and lost her life in the city’s Kalasiguda area on Saturday.

The 10-year-old girl, who was identified as Mounica, was reportedly going home after purchasing groceries in the morning.

According to media reports, she fell into the manhole after saving her brother from falling into it. Her body was found by the GHMC DRF team and local police in a nala near Park Lane, Secunderabad.

Post the incident, the GHMC is being blamed for sheer negligence.

Telangana BJP condoned the incident and called it a ‘GHMC sponsored death’. Its chief Bandi Sanjay demanded state MA&UD minister KT Rama Rao’s resignation for her girl’s death.

“This is very unfortunate that 10-year-old Mounika in a bid to help her brother fell into the drain & lost her life in Secunderabad. It is definitely a failure of civic body & GHMC sponsored death. Taking responsibility for a series of deaths due to manholes, potholes, and stray dogs, Municipal Minister #TwitterTillu should resign. How many more deaths will it take for the Municipal Administration department to wake up and get basics right? The fantasy world of drone shots hides these ground realities.

@bjp4telangana demands an immediate review of all open drains and manholes and ensures they are secured before any untoward incident happens again. We demand justice for Mounika’s family who suffered the loss only due to the neglect of the Municipal Minister,” he tweeted.



Rainfall in Hyderabad

Hyderabad on Saturday woke up to heavy rainfall and a cloudy sky. More downpours are expected in the day as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert for Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana.

Himayathnagar recorded the highest rainfall of 77.8 mm this morning, while other areas such as Serilingampally, Malkajgiri, Musheerabad, Shaikpet, and Nampally also experienced heavy rainfall.

Massive rains are currently being witnessed in central Telangana, including Siddipet, Yadadri-Bhongir, and Jangaon. These areas are expected to receive heavy rainfall, and the downpour is likely to extend to parts of Warangal, Hanmakonda, and Mahabubabad. Later, the rainfall is expected to cover parts of Sircilla, Karimnagar, Kamareddy, and Bhadradri-Kothagudem.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad is expected to experience a break in the rainfall for the next three hours.

All six zones in Hyderabad are to witness rainfall today

According to the IMD, all six zones in Hyderabad, including Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally, are likely to experience a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers.

Apart from Hyderabad, its neighboring districts, Rangareddy and Malkajgiri, and other districts of Telangana, such as Adilabad, Kumara Bheem, Nirmal, Mancherial, Jagtial, Nizamabad, Bhupally, Mulugu, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Siddipet, Rajanna Sircilla, Kamareddy, Medak, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Bhuvanagiri, Mahabubnagar, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal, Wanaparthy, and Nagarkurnool, are also expected to witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, hailstorm, and gusty winds with heavy rainfall.

The Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) has also predicted light to moderate rainfall in the city today. The rainfall in Hyderabad is likely to provide relief from the scorching summer heat, as the maximum temperature is expected to dip below 36 degrees Celsius.