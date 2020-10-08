Hyderabad: 100-year-old COVID-19 patient recovers, hospital staff celebrates her birthday

Hyderabad: In a heartening story amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, a 100-year-old patient recovered from the dreaded virus. Lakshmi Kathamma David, who is also a doctor by profession, recovered from the virus and was discharged from the hospital in Hyderabad on Thursday.

The centenarian celebrated her 100th birthday with the health care staff of Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills, complete with a dark forest cake.

Dr. Lakshmi was hospitalized on September 29 after testing positive for coronavirus. She was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) with a history of being sick for 15 days prior to admission. She also had an acute kidney injury.

The team of doctors and nurses who treated her joined the 100th birthday celebrations of Dr. Lakshmi prior to her discharge from the hospital, and wished her a long life.

“Her relatives told us that her 100th birthday was approaching, so we decided to celebrate it. The nurses were excited to celebrate her birthday and we brought a dark forest cake to celebrated it our 100-year-old COVID-10 warrior,” said Dr Suneetha Narreddy from Apollo hospital.