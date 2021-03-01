Hyderabad: 100-year-old man takes COVID-19 vaccine

Hyderabad: A 100-year-old man in the city took the COVID-19 vaccine at Medicover Hospitals, opposite Secretariat on Monday.

Telangana Public Health Director Dr G Srinivasa Rao tweeted, dismissing all talks of vaccine hesitancy, a 100 year old from Hyderabad Mr Jaidev Chowdhary gets vaccinated in Telangana.”

“Vaccination is the only way to defeat the Pandemic, I was waiting for this day to be vaccinated so that I can enjoy the quality of life and lead an active social life. Due to the Covid pandemic, senior citizens in Hyderabad had to remain indoors for a long time and this is a good opportunity to end this.”Jaidev Chowdhry told Telangana Today.

“A lot of misinformation is being spread among the general public about vaccines. People, however, must come forward and get themselves vaccinated not for their own benefit but for the benefit of the entire society,” he added.

The second phase of COVID-19 vaccination will be given at 91 hospitals and health centres in the state, both government-run and private ones.

There is an online registration on the Co-WIN 2.0 portal to reserve a vaccine slot for receiving the first dose.