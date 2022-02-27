Hyderabad: 11 of three drugs trafficking gangs held, says CP

Hyderabad: The newly formed City Police Narcotics Wing on Saturday nabbed members of three gangs involved in the trafficking of food items.

Revealing the details at a press conference yesterday, City police commissioner C V Anand said some of the accused were engineering graduates, post graduates and software engineers. Stating that they attempts to reform the students and prevent them from consuming the banned drugs, the CP said they did not see any changes among them. He said some of the accused were females.

Anand said one Nigerian was also arrested by them. The police found that Nigerian nationals were committing a lot of cyber crimes. He said some of the foreign students were staying in the country even after the expiry of their passport. They would bring the issue of time barred passports of the foreign nationals to the Indian government. He disclosed that some of the drugs consumers were holding good position in the State.

The Commissioner said they booked a drugs addict on the premises of Hyderabad Central University. He said the sale of cannabis were going on in the university and the students were ordering the drugs of their choice by using the dark net facility. He said they have arrested 11 accused in the case and seized properties worth ₹4.5 lakh comprising of mobile phones, laptops and drugs. He also said the accused had brought drugs to the city from Goa. The sale of drugs was being done by software engineers, he added.