Hyderabad: 12k cases of noise pollution registered this year

Hyderabad: In a counselling session for noise pollution on Tuesday, the city police stated that over 12938 cases of noise pollution have been booked in the city up till September 2021. The cases booked this year have doubled in comparison to the cases booked in the last two years combined.

The counselling session was organized to address the issue of vehicular noise pollution and its subsequent effects on human health. The police counselled and advised youth and their parents in this session and also addressed the effects of noise pollution on aspects of physical health, psychological health, sleep, behavior, memory and concentration.

The World Health Organization (WHO) defines noise above 65 decibels (dB) as noise pollution. The police said that traffic noise accounts for the most polluting noise in cities. For example, a car horn produces 90 dB and a bus produces 100 dB. Noise becomes harmful when it exceeds 75 decibels (dB) and is painful above 120 dB. Taking the above factors into consideration, the police recommended noise levels be mainated below 65 dB during the day and at night below 30dB for restful sleep.

Section 190 (2) of the Motor Vehicle Act 1988 under Indian Penal Code, says that any person who drives or causes or allows to be driven, in any public place a motor vehicle, which violates the standards prescribed in relation to road safety, control of noise and air pollution, shall be punishable for the first offence with a fine of 1000/- and for any second or subsequent offence with a fine of 2000/-.

The officials have also issued advice to auto spare part dealers and mechanic shops advising them to maintain standards that fall under Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989 for horns and silencers.