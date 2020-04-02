Hyderabad: 12kg free rice distribution begins

Hyderabad: In the wake of complete lockdown of the State to contain coronavirus, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday (i.e; 22 March) announced that the government would supply free rice and Rs 1,500 cash to purchase essential commodities for 87.59 lakh white ration card holders.

After the Telangana chief minister KCR announced 12 kg rice per person to the white ration card holders, arrangements were made by the officials to distribute the rice from April 1st.

The much awaited 12 kg free rice distribution scheme began in Telangana State on Wednesday. The public representatives and officials of the state have launched the program in different districts of the state including state capital.

Since the lockdown started, the poor and homeless people are struggling for their daily needs. Some individuals or NGOs are working to distribute food among these poor helpless people. They even distribute ration kits among the needy.

The distribution of 12kg rice is made in Moghalpura play ground, where a long queue can be seen in the video without social distancing.

