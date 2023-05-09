Hyderabad: 133 Bachupally plots sold under phase II e-auction

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has sold 133 plots in Bachupally, in the second phase of the online auction on Monday.

Officials noted that the pre-bid meeting held on Monday generated remarkable interest, with a strong demand for the layout plots created by the HMDA in the Bachupally area near the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

Secretary Chandraiah, Malkajgiri RDO Malliah, chief planning officer Gangadhar, superintendent engineer Hussain, and representatives of Central Public Sector Enterprise MSTC explained the priorities of the Bachupally layout at its pre-bid meeting.

During the meeting, the representatives of MSTC gave a PowerPoint presentation on the Bachupally layout and explained the process of participating in the online auction.

Officials asserted that the layouts created by HMDA without any controversy are receiving positive responses from the public.