Hyderabad: 14-month-old kidnapped for beggary in Mehdipatnam; rescued

Hyderabad: A 14-month-old boy was rescued from two women who allegedly kidnapped him with the purpose of luring him into the practice of begging in Hyderabad.



Assistant Commissioner of Polic (ACP), Sivamaruti, and Inspector K. Narayana Reddy disclosed that the Asifnagar and Humayunnagar police on Thursday rescued the child, alongside details of kidnappers in a press conference held at Asifnagar police station on Thursday.



The 14-month-old, who was kidnapped less than ten days ago, reached his mother’s lap safely yesterday.



Two women who kidnapped the little boy for begging were traced and arrested with help of CCTV footage and sent to remand.



On November 6, a woman (beggar) was sleeping with her 14-month-old baby, Babu, near pillar number-13 of Mehdipatnam PV Expressway.



When she woke up the next morning, Babu was nowhere to be found following which she immediately lodged a complaint with the police.

The police registered a case and initiated an investigation. Footage of CCTV cameras in and around the place of the incident was examined.

CCTV footage revealed two women beggars, who were holding the child at Vikarabad railway station. The police immediately reached the station and apprehended them, rescuing the boy from their captivity.

The accused were identified as Dasthamma and Lakshmi, who admitted to their crime. Police officials said that the case is under investigation.