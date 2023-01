Hyderabad: A total of 15 persons were nabbed by the Rachakonda Special Operations team in decoy operations for selling match tickets for double the price.

The India-New Zealand cricket match is scheduled for today at the Uppal stadium.

Around 54 tickets were seized from them following which the accused were handed over to the Uppal police for further action.