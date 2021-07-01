Hyderabad: 15-year-old boy commits suicide after grandmother’s death

Hyderabad: Unable to overcome the sorrow of his grandmother’s death, a young grandson committed suicide. This painful incident happened in Chandrayangutta Police jurisdiction.

Shaik Mohammed Ali (15) was a student and a resident of Al Jaleel Colony. His maternal grandmother passed away on June 13.

On June 16, when the family members were busy with their work the boy hanged himself from the ceiling fan using a shawl.

Mohammed Ali was rushed to a private hospital for treatment. Later, he was shifted to Osmania General Hospital where he passed away on June 30.