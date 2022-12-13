Hyderabad: 16-year-old girl tries to sell kidney; duped of Rs 16L

Hyderabad: A 16-year-old girl, hailing from Guntur district was duped of Rs 16.48 lakhs via a fake organ donation platform in the city.

The police stated that the teenager had spent Rs 2 lakh from her father’s earnings and was trying to deposit the money back into his account without his knowledge. She learnt of organ trading and submitted her personal information for emergency kidney trading.

She was asked to pay a registration fee of Rs 10,000, and when she did, the con artists told her they had picked her for kidney trading and would pay her Rs 6 crore for it. The teen consented to their requirements despite being aware that organ trade is illegal.

After tricking her into thinking they had credited Rs 3 crore, the con artists further asked that she pay 16 lakh if she wanted the remaining Rs 3 crore. The girl willing agreed and a few days later, the scamsters asked her to visit Delhi to get the whole amount. The apprehensive teenager did so.

On realising that a huge sum was missing from his bank account, the girl’s father demanded an explanation from her. Afraid of the consequences, she fled to her friend’s house at Kanchikacherla village in Krishna district.

The teenager’s parents filed a police report and upon investigation, she confessed to being a victim of fraud. A complaint has been registered at Guntur and investigation is ongoing.