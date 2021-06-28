Hyderabad: 162 families get keys to new 2BHK houses



Hyderabad: As many as 162 families on Monday were handed over the keys to their new homes at Potti Sriramulu Nagar, Bansilalpet, under the state government’s 2-bedroom hall kitchen (BHK) housing scheme.

Telangana minister for animal husbandry, Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) inaugurated a brand-new housing society, which is spread over 0.7 acres and built with a cost of over Rs 14 crore.

Inaugurated and Handed over 162 2BHK Dignity homes built at the cost of Rs 14 Crore to the beneficiaries at Potti Sriramulu Nagar of Bansilalpet Division along with minister @YadavTalasani Garu, Hyd Collector Sweta Mohanty Garu & TRS Sec.bad Parliamentary Incharge @talasani_sai. pic.twitter.com/F9Ua6xZ1Os — Vijayalaxmi Gadwal, GHMC MAYOR (@GadwalvijayaTRS) June 28, 2021

The housing society is equipped with CC roads, sewage lines, potable water basins and electricity. The housing association has two lifts and nine shops, which is a common feature on most housing projects handled by the state government.

The TRS government launched the Dignity Housing Programme, to provide shelter to eligible beneficiaries belonging to the Economically Weakest Section (EWS). A total 492 families were handed over the houses, out of the 784 people from the economically weaker sections who will get houses under the government’s flagship housing scheme within the next two weeks.

The process of handing over the keys of double bedroom houses to the poor had been started from June 26.

Also Read Hyderabad: KTR inaugurates 2BHK houses for poor

Earlier on June 26, Telangana minister of municipal administration and urban development (MAUD) K.T Rama Rao, inaugurated the newly-constructed 330 2BHK dignity houses at Ambedkar Nagar, Hyderabad. The TRS government will also inaugurate the double bedroom homes on July 1 and July 5 in Potti Sriramulu Nagar, G.Y. Reddy complex, Golla Kumaraiah colony and Sanath Nagar assembly sector respectively.