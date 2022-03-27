Hyderabad: 16937 vehicles fined for number plate, other violations

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police has booked over 16000 cases against traffic violators in a span of seven days in a special drive against number plate rule violations, noise pollution, tinted vehicle windows, and stickers.

Since March 20, the Hyderabad traffic police have booked 9,387 vehicles for number plate violations, 3,270 for noise pollution, and 4,280 for black films/stickers.

A week ago, the traffic police had started a special drive against register number plate tampering, fixing of irregular number plates, moving without register number plates, having temporary registration plates even after a month of purchase, fixing modified silencers and horns, fixing black films on window glasses of cars, and affixing stickers on vehicles/windshields revealing their profession, occupation, or official designation.

The traffic police found a number of vehicles, cars, and bikes, in the city violating the rules listed under the Motor Vehicles Act.

The police stated that these offenses not only contributed to traffic violations but also counted as criminal activities.

In addition, cops have warned that car number plates carrying words like ‘police’, ‘government vehicle’, ‘corporator’, ‘Press’, ‘Army’, ‘MLA’, and ‘MP’ are violating sections 50, 51, and 52 of the Motor Vehicle Rules and will be dealt with seriously.

According to a Supreme Court order, dated 27 April 2012, materials obstructing visibility – such as black screens, sun shades, or curtains are illegal.

“They shall not permit pasting of any material, including films of any VLT, on the safety glasses of any vehicle. No exemption shall be granted to anybody except people falling under security categories Z and Z+,” read the order.