Hyderabad: A 17-year-old intermediate girl student allegedly killed herself on Tuesday by inhaling LPG at her house located in Uppal.

She took the extreme step on Tuesday night and her family found her on Wednesday morning. The family members are clueless about the reason behind it.

As per the preliminary police investigation, the girl inserted an LPG cylinder pipe, covered her face with plastic covers, and then turned on the regulator.

Police registered a case and started investigation.