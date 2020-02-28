Hyderabad: 17-year-old girl commits suicide due to depression

A+ A-

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a 17-year-old girl committed suicide due to depression. This incident took place at Jeedimetla.

The girl who was an intermediate student had written three-page suicide note before taking the extreme step.

As per the details of the case, the girl who was brought up by her grandmother after the death of her parents had developed relationship with a youth of her locality. However, he stopped talking to her after suggesting her to concentrate on studies as exams are nearing.

Meanwhile, a group of eve-teasers started harassing the girl on her way to college.

The girl went into depression as there was no one to share her ordeal.

Due to depression, she committed suicide by hanging herself.

Police registered a case based on the complaint lodged by the girl’s grandmother.

Investigation is going on.