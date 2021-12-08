Hyderabad: 17-year-old girl raped by her acquaintances, 5 arrested

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Sameer  |   Published: 8th December 2021 8:11 am IST
4 held in Karnataka school girl gang-rape case
Representative Image

Hyderabad: A total of five accused have been arrested by Hyderabad police for allegedly raping a 17-years-old girl in the state’s capital.

As per information received from the police on Tuesday, all five accused were the victim’s acquaintances and a case has been registered under the appropriate sections.

Police informed that they have managed to nab the five accused and suspect that few more are involved in the crime. However, five accused are being sent to judicial remand.

MS Education Academy

Further investigation is underway.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button