Hyderabad: 17-year-old girl raped by minor neighbour

Hyderabad: Rajendranagar police arrested a minor for allegedly raping a 17 year-old-girl as he was trying to flee the city on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as the neighbour of the victim, used to regularly misbehave with her. Upon knowing, the mother of the girl warned the accused’s parents to shift elsewhere to which the latter complied. But even after moving to the Hyderguda area, he never stopped misbehaving with the victim.

On the day of the assault, when the girl was returning home from school, the accused threatened and forced her to visit a temple with him in the Himayatsagar area. Upon reaching the location, he pulled her into the bushes and forcibly raped her.

The accused then fled from the scene of the crime. Later on, the girl narrated her assault story to her mother who registered a complaint against the accused at Rajendranagar police station.

The victim has been sent for medical examination and is reported to be physically well. The accused was arrested by a special team of the Rajendranagar police and a case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Protection Of Children From Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.