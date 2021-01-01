Hyderabad: 170 million gallons of water goes down the drain daily

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewrage Department (HMWS&SD) is losing revenue due to water theft, line leakages and other reasons.

During the last five years, the officials of the department had made several action plans to decrease the losses but failed to meet with success.

It is estimated that per day, around 170 million gallons of water goes down the drain in the city.

Cost to clean the water

It may be mentioned that the department supplies 448 mgd to 9.2 lakhs consumers in and outside the city for which it incurs Rs.46 per kiloliter for cleaning Krishna and Godavari water.

It is reported that the areas where water from Manjra and Sanganur is being supplied are facing water shortages. The HMWS&SD is getting complaints of water scarcity from Manikunda, Pattancheru and Pipalguda areas.

An official of HMWS&SD said, “If the water wastage is reduced by even 40%, the 9.2 lakhs consumers of the city would get an uninterrupted water supply for 24 hours and water could also be supplied to 1400 slums and 190 hamlets of the ORR”.

Funds needed

In order to repair pipeline to control leakages and fix latest water meters, the HMWS&SD requires Rs. 600 crore.

To change old pipelines, the department needs Rs.300 crore.

“The HMWS&SD expects the government to come forward to help the board”, the official said.