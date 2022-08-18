Hyderabad: 171 years on, Munshi Naan still a favourite for many

Hyderabad: At a time when electric ovens have replaced bhattis (traditional brick ovens), the 171-year-old Munshi Naan is still going strong. The establishment, which has been running since 1851, continues to serve piping hot flat breads (naan) made in the traditional tandoor everyday.

Right from 7 am, one can find customers trickling into Munshi Naan, for small purchases of the flat bread (they also take up large orders). A big reason why it is still a hit is that its Naan has pretty much remained same the mid 19th century.

Abdul Hameed, current propreitor of Munshi Naan, says that their bread has been the same since 1851. “Our formula is the same, and we don’t use yeast. Most modern bakeries use it. Our Naan is made with a different mix of things, which we keep overnight. Depending on the weather, our formula changes a little throughout the year,” he told Siasat.com.

In fact, Mr. Hameed every tried shifting to modern machinery to make Naan some years ago. However, no matter how much he tried, the same thing could not be made, he explained. The bread at Munshi Naan is made by sticking the dough on the tandoor, the traditional way.

Munshi Naan in Hyderabad. (Photo: Siasat)

The Naan there is coated with a little bit of jaggery (water) to ensure that it does not stick to the tandoor. But that’s about it. Otherwise, Munshi Naan, which situated at Dar-up-Shifa X Roads near Purabi Haveli, is still the same.

History

Mohammed Hussain, who worked as a Munshi or (clerk) in the office of Hyderabad’s fourth Nizam (Nasir-us-Daula), started Munshi Naan. He learnt the recipe (from Delhi) to make naan, and started his own establishment in 1851.

It was named after his profession, hence Munshi Naan. Abdul Hameed is his great grandson, whose children also run the place with him today. The only thing that has changed there is the shape of the naan.