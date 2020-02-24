Hyderabad: 18-month-old girl accidentally run over by dad’s car

A+ A-

Hyderabad: An 18-month-old girl died after being run over by a car. As per the report, her father was driving the car. This accident took place in the Barkas area, Chandrayangutta.

As per the details provided by the Chandrayangutta Police, in the accident which took place at around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, the daughter of 28-year-old Khaled accidentally came in front of the car.

Although Khaled rushed her daughter, Huda to hospital, she was declared dead. She died due to severe head injuries.

Chandrayangutta police registered a case under the relevant section of IPC.