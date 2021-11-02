Hyderabad: 18-month-old sexually assaulted by unknown man

Published: 2nd November 2021
Hyderabad: An 18-month-old is alleged to have been sexually assaulted by an unknown person on Monday at Golconda while the toddler was playing close to her uncle’s house.

It is said that the girl was found by her grandmother in the street. The toddler suffered injuries to her private parts and was shifted by her parents to a nearby private hospital for treatment. The doctors referred the victim to Niloufer Childrens’ hospital.

According to a report by the Times of India, the Golconda inspector K Chandrasekhar Reddy said, “We received information from the hospital authorities regarding the injured girl. Based on the complaint of the girl’s grandmother, we have registered a case under relevant sections of law.” The police have registered a case under relevant sections, and the investigation is underway.

