Hyderabad: 18 people arrested in LB Nagar murder case

Hyderabad: The LB Nagar police cracked a murder case on Thursday, arresting 18 persons in connection with the murder of V Narasimha Reddy during a liquor party on December 31.

The arrested persons were Manik Raj, Goutham, Ganesh, Manoj, Anil Kumar, Srujan Kumar, Ramesh, Nagendar Goud, Naresh, Sai Kiran, Prashanth, Naveen Yadav, Fayaz Khan, Raju, Vijay Kumar, Raghava Chary, Bharath, and Sharath Kumar.

According to a report by Telangana Today, the LB Nagar police said that three others are yet to be arrested. On New Years eve, the accused allegedly attacked Reddy and his friend Mohammed Ghouse with sticks and stones in an open ground behind KK Gardens after an argument ensued, between two of Reddy’s friends over a personal issue.

The suspects were produced before the court.