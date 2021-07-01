Hyderabad: 180 poor families receive two-bedroom houses

Hyderabad: Around 180 families on Thursday were handed over the keys of newly-constructed 2-bedroom hall kitchen (BHK) houses in the Bansilal Peta division at GYR compound, which falls under the Sanath Nagar constituency.

Telangana home minister Mahmood Ali, animal husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, GHMC mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, deputy mayor Srilatha and local corporator Hemalatha inaugurated the 180 double bedroom houses constructed at a cost of Rs 15.57 crore.

Earlier, Bhumi Puja was held for the construction of a new temple on the premises of the colony.

Inaugurated and Handed over 180 2BHK Dignity homes at the cost of Rs 15.57 Crore to the beneficiaries at GYR Compound of Bansilalpet Division along with Hon'ble Ministers @YadavTalasani Garu, @mahmoodalitrs Garu, @SrilathaMothe Garu & local corporators were present. @KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/xOQNsQzq61 — Vijayalaxmi Gadwal, GHMC MAYOR (@GadwalvijayaTRS) July 1, 2021

Speaking on the occasion, home minister Mahmood Ali said that Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is the only one in the country who is building double bedroom houses and providing financial assistance for marriage under Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak schemes.

Minister Srinivas Yadav announced that double bedroom houses would also be constructed in five months for the poor Muslims living next to the GYR compound.

The TRS government launched the Dignity Housing Programme, to provide shelter to eligible beneficiaries belonging to the Economically Weakest Section (EWS). A total 672 families were handed over the houses, out of the 784 people from the economically weaker sections who will get houses under the government’s flagship housing scheme within the next two weeks.

The process of handing over the keys of double bedroom houses to the poor had been started from June 26.

Earlier on June 26, Telangana minister of municipal administration and urban development (MAUD) K.T Rama Rao, inaugurated the newly-constructed 330 2BHK dignity houses at Ambedkar Nagar, Hyderabad. And on June 28, Telangana minister for animal husbandry, Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) inaugurated 163 brand-new houses, which is spread over 0.7 acres and built with a cost of over Rs 14 crore.

The TRS government will also inaugurate the double bedroom homes on July 5.

Hyderabad: GHMC mayor—special programs to be conducted to prevent infectious diseases

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi on Thursday on the occasion of urban development program said that special programs will be conducted throughout the month of July for the prevention of seasonal diseases like dengue and malaria in the wake of the current monsoon season.

The mayor launched an awareness program for the prevention of seasonal diseases conducted by the department of Entomology after planting seedlings in Colony Park.

Speaking on the occasion, Gadwal Vijayalakshmi said that the Urban Progress Program has been launched for ten days from July 1 to live up to the standard of living.

The mayor appealed to the city dwellers to make the city of Hyderabad a binless city as part of the solid waste management regulation and to make it a duty for everyone in their homes to clean autos as garbage bins are removed. With the onset of the monsoon season, there is a possibility of outbreaks of waterborne diseases and infectious diseases.

Vijayalakshmi said that besides removing water reservoirs that are likely to produce mosquitoes, anti-larval programs as well as larval control measures in ponds and latrines in the city and laying of oil balls have been taken up.