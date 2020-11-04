Hyderabad: 19-year-old dies by suicide after loss in cricket betting

Hyderabad: A 19-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide after suffering a financial loss in cricket (Indian Premier League) betting in Hyderabad, on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, M Niranjan Reddy, Inspector of Police, Panjagutta Police Station said, “On November 3 we received a complaint from Arjun Kumar Yadav, stating that, on the same day at around 8:30 am his younger brother Sonu Kumar Yadav (19), occupant as coconut seller, had committed suicide by hanging himself with a cloth to the grill in his washroom.”

“He used to share his room with the other two named Sanjay Yadav and Manoj who were his friends. He had taken this extreme step as he was involved in the cricket (IPL) betting due to which he faced financial loss and could not bear the pressure. When the other roommates went for work, Sonu had committed suicide in the morning. A case has been registered under Section 174 CrPC, further investigation is underway,” Reddy added.