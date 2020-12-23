Hyderabad: 19-year-old newlywed woman commits suicide; family alleges harassment by in-laws

Hyderabad: A 19-year-old newlywed woman reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling at her in-laws’ house in Chandrayangutta area of Old City on Tuesday night.

The victim Firdous Begum (19), who had tied the knot with Mohammed Iqbal (27) with full wedding rituals on November 5, allegedly took the extreme step after being harassed by her husband and the in-laws.

According to the victim’s father, her harassment began when she got to know that her husband was already married to another woman and had a daughter too. Firdous and her family were not aware of this, he said.

“They started beating and harassing her when she questioned the husband for cheating her,” said Syed Jahangir, victim’s father.

Firdous informed her father about the issue after continuously facing harassment. “She couldn’t bear the pain given by her husband and in-laws, and killed herself,” Jahangir said.

Jahangir further said that he got a call from his daughter’s in-laws late at night after they had shifted the body to Osmania Hospital.

He alleged that the husband and in-laws had escaped by the time victim’s family members reached the hospital. It was after this when the family approached the Chandrayangutta police station. However, they alleged that the police officials there refused to lodge the complaint.

“Around 2:30 am on Wednesday, I along with my family came to Chandrayangutta police station for lodging a complaint but the police official denied to file a complaint,” said Jahangir.

On Wednesday afternoon, the family staged a protest at the police station urging the officials to file a complaint and take immediate action against the victim’s in-laws and husband.

However, police officials said that they have registered a case for the suspicious death of the 19-year-old woman. The investigation is going on, police said.