Hyderabad: 2 arrested for owning stockpiles of hookah without permits

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force and the Abids Road police station on Saturday raided one godown near Ramakrishna theatre and seized a huge stockpile of hookah pots.

The police arrested two men in connection with the case. Asif Raza (44) and Mohsin (25) were apprehended by the cops. Upon enquiry, Asif Raza revealed that he was purchasing hookah items illegally from Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai and transported them to the city. Mohsin, the second accused was employed by Raza for the supply of hookah to customers.

Also Read Munugode people reposed faith in TRS: KCR

The officials discovered that the two accused were unable to show any valid license including that meant for Food safety, business registration, GST registration, Shop & Establishment license.

It is also found that he dumped huge quantity of magic charcoal cartoons which are highly flammable in nature and could result in fire accidents.

The two accused were arrested for violating the guidelines under Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (COTP) Act and Hyderabad City Police Act.

Further, the police seized 300 kgs of unregistered hookah flavors, 300 kgs of various types of charcoal boxes, around 600 pots of hookah, filter pipes, magic foils, rough note books and other items nearly amounting to Rs 70 lakhs.