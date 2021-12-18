Hyderabad: 2 arrested for selling bogus educational certificates

Hyderabad: Two people were arrested today by the Hyderabad Commissioner’s central task force team for allegedly selling bogus educational credentials to job seekers. The team seized 220 degrees from various universities, as well as six computers and other equipment.

Syed Naveed (30) and Syed Owais Ali (22) both of Basheerbagh, were arrested by the task force team. Syed Naveen was holding an educational consultancy at Babu Khan Estate in Basheerbagh, according to police.

“After receiving between Rs 50,000 and Rs 75,000 from job seekers, Naveed was producing certificates by modifying the actual certificates and providing it to people,” said Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar. Naveed’s agent, Owais Ali, was working for him.

“Both of them were also sending students to other universities in the United Kingdom and receiving their commission from the universities,” the commissioner concluded.

Syed Naveed and Syed Owais have been charged with numerous offences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The central task force team handed over both the accused and the seized materials to the Saifabad police station’s station house officer (SHO).