Hyderabad: 2 dead & 5 injured in house collapse in old city

SM BilalUpdated: 11th October 2020 3:01 pm IST

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident two persons died and five injured during a house collapse in Moosabowli area of old city under Hussainialam police station limits.

Due to incessant rains in Hyderabad, a dilapidated house collapsed on Sunday afternoon leaving two women dead and injuring five including children. The sources informed that the house located in Moosabowli in Hussainialam was in dilapidated condition and following the heavy rains the house collapsed.

On coming to know about the incident teams of National Disaster Response Force and GHMC’s DRF teams were rushed to the spot and carried out rescue operation. The Hussainialam police too reached the spot ans assisted the rescue operation.

Among killed are Farah Begum (28) and Anees Begum (18) while other injured are Haji Mohammed khan,Azmath Khan,Master Hussain Khan, Parveen Begum and a infant have been shifted to private hospitals

