Hyderabad: 2 GHMC field assistants arrested for attendance scam

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force west zone team arrested a Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) sanitary supervisor and a private contractor for allegedly using print/thumb impressions for bio metric attendance and cheating the corporation.

Acting on a tip off, the team arrested Sanitary field Assistants (SFA) Rudroj Prabhakar, 60 years, working as GHMC Supervisor in Khairatabad Circle XII and M. Rajesh, a contractor based sanitation worker in GHMC Khairtabad Circle XII. The police seized 24 prints/thumb impressions, a bio metric attendance machine and two mobile phones.

The GHMC SFA prepared fake finger prints/thumb impression of 20 sanitation workers working under him by using the fake finger prints/thumb impression (which are prepared by Fevigum and wax) in Biometric machine to register the attendance of Sanitation workers whenever they are absent from their duties and claiming their salaries.

“It came to our notice during investigation that daily 3 to 4 sanitary workers are absent from the sanitation work in each shift. Upon which, they were using the fake finger prints impressions on Biometric machine to register the attendance of Sanitation workers and claiming their salaries since 3 years which causing loss to the government,” said Khaleel Pasha, Inspector West Zone Task Force.

The GHMC field assistants along with seized material handed over to the Asif Nagar police station for necessary action.