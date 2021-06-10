Hyderabad: 2 held for illegally selling Black Fungus injections

Hyderabad: A lab technician and a pharmacy executive were arrested by the city police on Wednesday for illegally procuring and selling injections used to treat Black Fungus among COVID-19 patients. Hyderabad police officials seized 8 vials of the Amphotericin B Liposomal (Ambilon50) injections and two cell phones from the accused.

According to the police, Shiva Chander, a pharmacy executive, and Viswanath, a lab technician, procured Amphotericin B Liposomal (Ambilon50) injections and decided to sell them for Rs. 35,000 each. The MRP of each injection is ₹7,858 (50 mg per vial). Due to the sudden rise in demand because of black fungus cases rising, in COVID-19 patients, they decided to take advantage of the situation.

Acting on a tip-off today, the police laid a trap and arrested both the accused when they were trying to sell the injections. Both the accused are handed over to Panjagutta police station for further action. Shiva Chander used to work as pharmacy executive at Premier Hospital, Langer House.