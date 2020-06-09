Hyderabad: 2 IPS probationers at NPA test positive for COVID-19

Hyderabad: Two IPS probationers who are presently undergoing training at Sardar Vallabhai Patel National police Academy at Shivarampally have tested positive for corona-virus.

Though they tested positive for dreaded virus, but both are found to be Asymptomatic. As a routine process, the medical officers at NPA have done thermal screening and later peformed tests on them upon which their test reults turn out to be positive.

According to the sources, the two IPS probationers who belong to 2019 batch, were a part of a outdoor training programme and recently they returned police academy. Both the trainee IPS officers have been isolated in the academy campus and they are under going treatment.

