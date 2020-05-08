Hyderabad: 2 nabbed for selling liquor in house

The police seized 236 bottles of liquor from the suspects.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police on Friday arrested 2 people for allegedly selling alcohol in their house under the limits of Chatrinaka police station.

The police raided the illegal belt shop which was illegally operated in a house located in Shiva Ganganagar and found that the owners had stored liquor were selling it to the tipplers. The two of them were selling liquor without a valid license during the lockdown.

The police have booked cases against accused in this connection.

Additional DCP, Task Force, G. Chakravarthy said, “The police had brought liquor in liquor in large amount and had stored in a house to sell it during the lockdown period where all liquor shops are overcrowded with the tipplers.”

The raid was conducted by Commissioner’s Task Force of South Zone along with the area police.

“The 2 suspects, who had illegally transported and stored the liquor in a residential place, we’re planning to sell it to the people. We have seized liquor total worth Rs. 1 lakh, and both the suspects were handed over to the Chatrinaka police station for further investigation,” official added.

