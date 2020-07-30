Hyderabad: 2 prostitution rackets nabbed; 3 held, 6 women rescued

Hyderabad: Two prostitution rackets were busted in the city in a separate incident on Tuesday. Malkajgiri SOT and Taskforce Sleuths arrested three persons and rescued six women from flesh trade. However, two brothel organisers are absconding.

According to police, the accused kept the victims in a room at Balkampet and uploaded their photos on social media along with phone numbers to lure customers. “When a client contacts them, the accused collect payment online and take the victims to the client’s location,” SOT inspector G Naveen Kumar said.

Malkajgiri SOT police arrested a brothel organiser, Vamshi Reddy of Balkamet, at Rampally in Keesara through a decoy operation and rescued four women from West Bengal and Vijayawada on Tuesday night. Main accused Anjali and her associate Chinna were escaping.

Posing as clients, a SOT team lured Vamshi to bring the victims to Rampally in Keesara and arrested him.