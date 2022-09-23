Hyderabad: 2 women rescued from brothel; 2 detained for trafficking

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police invoked Preventive Detention against two human traffickers on Friday in an order to root out human trafficking networks in the Commisionerate.

Thotakura Srilatha Reddy and Perumandla Shankar had been running brother houses in Medipally luring women and girls in search of livelihood, into prostitution.

Earlier, during the month of June, Srilatha was caught red-handed running a brothel house in the same area and remanded to judicial custody.

Subsequently, she was granted bail. However, she returned to her old ways and started running a brothel house in the same area.

Based on credible information Medipally Police raided a house at Sai Aishwarya Colony, Pheerzadiguda on August 8, arrested both the accused and rescued two victims from Hyderabad.

The women have been admitted to a rescue home.