Hyderabad: 20 cars distributed under Driver Empowerment Programme

Hyderabad: As a part of the Driver Empowerment Programme, Telangana State Minority Finance Corporation (TSMFC) distributed 20 Maruthi Suzuki cars to minority beneficiaries on Tuesday.

Home minister Mohd Mahmood Ali and minister of BC welfare, Koppula Eshwar, at a function handed over the vehicles to the beneficiaries.

Around 300 cars for unemployed people who are trained in car driving were sanctioned by the state government under the program in 2020.

So far, the TSMFC had handed over 280 cars and the remaining 20 cars were given to the beneficiaries on Tuesday.

In addition to the distribution of cars to minority drivers, the Corporation has been actively involved in various other initiatives to support minority communities.

TS Minority Finance Corporation Chairman Mohd Imtiaz Ishaq said, “State government is serious about providing self-employment opportunities to minority youth and the process of issuing loans has reached the final stages which will be dispersed soon.”