Hyderabad: 20 students from PJTSAU suspended for ragging

Hyderabad: 20 students of Professor Jayashanker Telangana State Agriculture University (PJTSAU) in Rajendranagar were suspended for ragging on Friday.

PJTSAU officials stated that the suspended students were from the second and third years of B.Sc (Hons) Agriculture. Some students were suspended from the hostel till the end of their degree. The remaining students were suspended from the college for a semester and from the hostel till the end of their degree.

Speaking to Siasat.com, a staff member at PJTSAU, on the condition of anonymity, said that students had approached the administrative office multiple times complaining about ragging. The now suspended seniors allegedly made the juniors write their records.

Also Read Hyderabad CP reviews security, other provisions for Ashura

He added that one of the students who got ragged was the son of a high-ranking official in the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), by which PJTSAU is accredited.

“The student directly complained to ICAR in Delhi. With that move, the PJTSAU administration here was under pressure. This led to them suspending the accused students,” said the staff member.

PJTSAU administration conducted a series of meetings with all the students, conducted enquiries into the matter, and took the step to suspend the students based on the first-year student’s complaint.

Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) named in honour and memory of Professor Jayashankar, an eminent educationist and an ardent Telangana ideologue is the only Farm University of Telangana State.

PJTSAU has nine constituent colleges with six of those devoted to faculty of Agriculture, two to faculty of Agricultural Engineering and Technology and one to faculty of Home Science.