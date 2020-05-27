Hyderabad: 20-year-old COVID-19 patient gives birth to twins

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old woman who is a COVID-19 patient gave birth to twins in Gandhi Hospital on Tuesday.

According to the report, earlier, the woman was admitted to Niloufer Hospital. As she belongs to Medchal District, a designated Red Zone, doctors at the hospital conducted COVID-19 test of the woman. When the test result was found positive, she was shifted to Gandhi Hospital.

Cesarean surgery

At Gandhi Hospital, doctors performed cesarean surgery. Associate Professor Dr. Renuka, senior doctors Dr. Apoorva, Dr. Deepthi Rahasya and PG medico Dr. Chandana performed the surgery.

Although the health conditions of twin baby girls are excellent, coronavirus tests will be conducted within two days.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.