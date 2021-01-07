Hyderabad: 20-year-old dies after being hit by lorry

Hyderabad:  A 20-year-old boy, Subash died on the spot when an over speeding lorry hit his scooter. The incident was reported near Fateh Darwaza in Bahadurpura on Wednesday morning.

According to the family, the boy who hailed from Uppuguda was going to Shalibanda from Bahadurpura.

The Bahadurpura police speaking to Siasat.com said, “Subash was badly injured and had breathed his last on the spot, after which the police shifted his body to Osmania hospital for postmortem.”

The police also said that the lorry driver is under the custody and has been booked under section 304-A (causing death by negligence).

