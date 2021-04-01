Hyderabad: 20-year-old woman commits suicide after sending selfie video to husband

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old woman committed suicide after sending selfie videos to her husband and family members. The woman has taken the extreme step at a PG accommodation in Banjara Hills road number 3.

According to a report published in Times of India, the woman who is identified as Aishwarya and her husband, M. Ashar, aged 22 years, were Instagram friends in 2019. At that time, the woman was pursuing an undergraduate course in nursing. Later, they fell in love. On February 20, 2020, they tied the knot without informing their parents.

When their parents came to know about the marriage, the woman’s parents decided to take her home as the couple was not financially independent.

In the month of July 2020, the woman joined a hospital located in Sainikpuri and started living in a hostel. She also met Asher frequently.

After joining another company, Aishwarya started living along with Asher in a room at Khairtabad. However, when her husband returned to his parent’s house, the woman shifted to PG in Banjara Hills.

A day before committing suicide, the woman had visited her husband house and got upset when he sought two years time for the function to inform the family members about the marriage.

The next day, she committed suicide after sending selfie videos to her husband and family members.

After receiving the complaint, police registered a case under relevant sections of IPC and took the man into custody.