Hyderabad: 20-year-old woman who was under pressure from parents to get married goes missing

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old woman who was reportedly under pressure from her parents to get married went missing on Wednesday.

According to a report in Telangana Today, the woman who is an employee in a supermarket in IS Sadan is missing from Champapet, Saidabad.

As per the preliminary investigation, police said that the woman who was reluctant to get married rejected many marriage proposals citing various reasons. The woman’s parents were trying to convince her to get married.

On Wednesday, the woman left the house after leaving a message on her brother’s cellphone. She even left her cellphone at her house.

When the woman’s family members failed to find her, they approached the police station and lodged a missing complaint.

Saidabad Police registered a missing case and started investigation.